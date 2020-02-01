Manchester United scored Odion Ighalo in a dramatic final on the quiet deadline

Loading

The 30-year-old, who grew up as a fan of Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, will be loaned out for the rest of the season.

“Odion is an experienced player and will give us the option of another center forward for the short period he stays with us,” said Solskjaer.

“A great boy and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

United is not believed to have the option to permanently enter into a loan agreement for a player whose attempt to leave China earlier this week has been reported to have been thwarted by the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bowen moved to Upton Park on a five-and-a-half-year contract, which will cost around £ 20m ($ 39m).

Hammer’s boss David Moyes was desperate for more firepower for his relegated team and is said to have defeated Crystal Palace by the time the 23-year-old signed.

Jarrod Bowen, right, moved to Upton Park on a five and a half year contract. Credit: Getty

“If you score goals like him in the championship and in the numbers he scores, you have a great chance of scoring goals in the Premier League,” Moyes told the club website.

These deals came at the end of a quiet deadline.

Arsenal was just another member of the six major Premier League clubs that made a significant commitment. The Gunners reinforced their defense by loaning 28-year-old Portuguese right-back Cedric Soares from Southampton until the end of the season.

Manchester City defender Angelino, who has played for Pep Guardiola twelve times in all competitions this season, is on loan to RB Leipzig with a purchase option.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Chelsea bosses Jürgen Klopp and Frank Lampard barred any further activity before the window closed at 11:00 p.m. local time, while Real Madrid rejected suggestions that Gareth Bale should go to Tottenham with big bucks could return.

Lampard also lifted speculation that Olivier Giroud would leave Chelsea for a shock against London rival Tottenham.

Nineteen-year-old defender Tariq Lamptey has left Stamford Bridge to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal with Brighton.

Most seen in sports

Loading