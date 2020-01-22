Manchester United must do its project right - Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says the French midfielder is still happy at Manchester United, but does not rule out a change in the summer.

Pogba is currently failing after an ankle surgery this month, but is expected to fail in February.

The 26-year-old made only eight appearances in all competitions this season, while his lack of engagement in the Europa League fueled the discussion about a change in January.

Ankle problems caused the Kybosh to move in January, but Raiola says his situation will be reassessed in the summer: “We need to see in the summer whether Paul is still in Manchester United’s plans and whether Manchester United is still there in Paul’s plans – but I’m not going to speculate about it now.

But Raiola said that United may not be the best environment for its customers at the moment: “Everyone knows that the ambitions of both sides have not been met in recent years – let’s face it when it comes to the elephant in the room.”

Raiola was also asked for quotes that were attributed to him in La Repubblica last month and that indicated that he would not allow his customers to switch to United.

The Dutchman said about the Old Trafford Club: “I would not take anyone there now. They would also ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a team and a club like the Juventus team in which he played.”

A deal for Erling Haaland broke down, and United didn’t seem ready to do business with Raiola.

He described these quotes as “strong” in the Italian press, but added the caveat, “Manchester United must do its project right and otherwise it makes no sense”.