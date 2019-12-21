Manchester City retaliated for sinking Leicester as Arsenal kills Everton

Loading...

Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their surprising quest for the top four in the English Premier League with away wins.

Promoted United won 1-0 in Brighton on Saturday to climb to fifth and the Wolves are sixth after their 2-1 return to Norwich.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City is attacked after scoring his team's third goal at Etihad Stadium.

Ollie McBurnie's first half goal made the difference as Sheffield United won their third straight game and remained unbeaten in the league.

"We know it's a good team and it was going to be a difficult task, but the gaffer presented a game plan and we walked away with three points," said McBurnie.

"We have been very far from home, so the boys want to continue."

Wolves fell behind in Norwich thanks to Todd Cantwell's first goal before Romain Saiss brought them back to level on time.

Raul Jimenez then won it in the 81st minute after Matt Doherty's stopped shot rebounded.

"We had a really bad first half," said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

"I think we were better in the second half because we learned from our mistakes.

Ilkay Gundogan strikes for Manchester City against Leicester City.Credit:Getty

"This is part of us, we are relentless and go all the way."

Chelsea, fourth, holds the last qualifying place for the Champions League, followed by Sheffield, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Not entertained

Everton and Arsenal have done little to impress their new bosses with a goalless draw.

Everton has announced that Carlo Ancelotti will be his new coach earlier Saturday, one day after Arsenal hired Mikel Arteta, and the two were present at Goodison Park before taking charge.

Arsenal had the only two shots on target, with misplaced passes far outnumbering the chances of scoring in a poor quality match.

Danny Ings scored twice as Southampton came out of relegation with a convincing 3-1 victory over Aston Villa, who replaced them in the drop zone.

"Massive victory, we knew how important this game was," said Ings.

"Great opportunity to do a performance and we did it.

Everton's interim director Duncan Ferguson speaks with Arsenal's interim director Freddie Ljungberg.Credit:Getty

"We are working on things every day, but I think today is a big step forward."

Newcastle United are ninth after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Miguel Almiron's first goal for the club with Burnley just behind them in 10th position after the lead by Jay Rodriguez finished for a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth.

Manchester City, third, hosts Leicester, second, on Saturday.

DPA

