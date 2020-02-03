Manase Fainuy’s lawyer has not seen CCTV recordings of suspected stabbing in the Mormon Church

“It’s hard to say until we see it,” Tabchouri said in court. “We are confident that our customer is innocent and we will continue to develop on this basis.”

Fainu again failed to appear in court as he continues to recover from a serious shoulder injury. On December 16, a judge apologized to Fainu for not attending the court on Monday so that he could fully recover.

Police allege that Fainu attacked a 24-year-old man with a 10 cm knife during a fight and left the victim with a lung injury.

The 21-year-old did not plead guilty to hurting someone with the intention of causing serious bodily harm, insulting them, or ruthlessly causing serious bodily harm in society.

The brother of Jona Faingaa, one of Fainu’s male teammates – also known as the “Big Buck” – was also charged with his alleged role in the fight. He is the younger brother of Sea Eagles rookie Haumole Olakau’atu.

Loading

Mr. Tabchouri also had Fainu’s bail on Monday due to a change of address. Fainu now lives in Elanora Heights and will report to Dee Why Police Station.

Mr. Tabchouri said he was hesitant to “publicly” announce Fainu’s new address in the courtroom because the case was “public.”

The case will be heard on March 18 at Campbelltown District Court.

Fainu was held indefinitely by the NRL as part of the league’s no-fault policy.

When Fainu’s charges were brought before the Liverpool court, the trial of Jack de Belin began in Wollongong. De Belin was the first player to step down under the NRL’s stand-down rule. De Belin did not plead guilty.

The process is expected to take a fortnight.