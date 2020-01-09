Loading...

A delegate from Alabama killed a man who threatened the officer with a hammer outside a Walmart store, the authorities said.

Shop assistants called to report a possible theft and an assistant sheriff who was already at Walmart saw a man outside, said Paul Burch, a spokesman for the Mobile County sheriff’s office.

The assistant sheriff confronted the man, who began to threaten the officer with a claw hammer, Burch told WALA TV. More than one witness heard the man say to the officer: “You will have to kill me or I will kill you,” Burch said.

The man refused to drop the hammer and the assistant sheriff shot once and killed the person. Burch said the dead man was a 34-year-old Mississippi resident who may have lived in the area, but no names were released.

Sheriff Sam Cochran told WPMI-TV that the recordings seemed justified. A stun gun cannot stop the suspect, he said.

Video showed police tape around a part of the parking lot and workers loading a body into a van. The shooting took place in Semmes, a small town west of Mobile.

