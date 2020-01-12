ANKER, Alaska – A man carrying a crossbow in public was transported to a hospital after a police shoot in Anchorage, the authorities said.

Police said the man’s condition is unknown after being shot in the lower body around 11:30 am, The Anchorage Daily News reports.

According to Policeman Devin Grant, no policemen were injured.

Police were called to the Huffman Road and Silver Fox Lane areas after several witness reports from a man walking around with a crossbow, the authorities said.

Several roads in the area were closed and the authorities said they expected a heavy police presence in the area for several hours.

Police review surveillance images of nearby businesses and video from cell phones captured by a witness, Grant said.

Lucy Moa said she was working in a laundromat in a nearby shopping mall when she heard a “pop” just before a bullet penetrated the front window.

“I only heard two gunshots and then glass flew everywhere, even in front of my face,” she said.

Two people entered the laundromat to seek security and said her officers were chasing a man with a crossbow, she said.

