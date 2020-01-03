Man with 5.5-inch horn growing on his back slipped “through the net,” docs say

Loading...

Expand / Horns like these, but on a man's back.

Smartphones will not grow horns, but neglecting a skin cancer injury that worsens for years could be the trick.

Recently, doctors in the UK surgically removed a 14 cm long "dragon horn" from a man's lower back. The 50-year-old patient reported that he had been growing for at least three years.

Doctors determined that the "gigantic" growth of the skin was a cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), a type of skin cancer that causes squamous bumps in the upper layer of the skin.

While SCC is a very common type of skin cancer, the case of man is rare, doctors report in BMJ Case Reports this week. Such lesions are usually detected much earlier. But in this case, doctors found "an extremely large well-differentiated SCC that was neglected by a patient," even though he was "living in a developed country with access to free medical care."

"This highlights that, despite current public awareness of skin cancer and rigorous medical care measures, cases like this can still arise and go through the network," they conclude.

SCC cases are usually seen in people with fair skin, who have a lot of exposure to the sun, are older, have a weakened immune system or have had certain chemical exposures, such as arsenic.

In this case, the man was a light-skinned manual worker, but did not report other clear risk factors. He had no significant sun exposure, no personal or family history of skin cancer, and was not immunocompromised. Also unusual, their lymph nodes were not swollen, a common and unspecific sign that the body is fighting an infection or disease, such as skin cancer.

There was only "a huge cutaneous horn in the lower back measuring 140 × 60 × 55 mm," the doctors report.

To treat the unfortunately neglected cancer, doctors surgically removed the horn and removed several millimeters of peripheral tissue to make sure there was no cancer left. Tests indicated that they caught everything, and doctors repaired the resulting open wound on the man's back with the skin of his thigh.

While the surgery seems to have been a success, doctors report that the SCC should be diagnosed and treated before, "before becoming" dragon horns. "

BMJ Case Reports, 2020. DOI: 10.1136 / bcr-2019-233305 (About DOI).