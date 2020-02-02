Man who stabbed “Multiple People” in Streatham, South London, shot by the London police in a terrorist incident

The London Metropolitan Police said at least two people were stabbed before they could kill a man in a “terrorist-related” incident at Streatham in South London.

It is not known if anyone else died in the incident that took place outside a Boot pharmacy in the main street of the neighborhood around 2:00 p.m., when many families were out walking on an unusually mild day. Several witnesses on the scene told Britain’s Sky News that the man was wearing gray trousers, black shoes and something like a suicide jacket.

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the BBC that he had seen the shooting take place. “I crossed the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver eyes on his chest being chased by what I suppose was an undercover police officer,” he said. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots . “

The Metropolitan Police initially tweeted that people should avoid the area and later tweeted that the scene was enclosed. “At this stage it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed,” tweets Metropolitan Police. “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared terrorist related. “

Several people described that they saw a man with a large knife randomly stabbing in a local store before hearing at least three shots from the armed police. Many witnesses told the local media that the police were in an unmarked car.

Emma Taylor, 31, from Streatham Hill, told London newspaper Sun that she was walking after a brunch with friends when she saw a woman screaming from the local hardware store.

“When we approached her, she was in great distress and shouted,” He just took a knife from my store and stuck a lady, “Taylor said.” She kept us from continuing and then we saw the woman five meters in front of us, which paramedics pay attention to. “

Another witness, Luke Woodward, who says he lives opposite the crime scene, described how he heard a loud bang in the mirror, followed by shouts and more shots. He then looked out of his window and saw a man stumble into the street before he collapsed. “There was a lot of blood where he had originally stood,” said Woodward. He also told the newspaper that he could see a second man further down the sidewalk and the police pointed their guns at him.

Images on social media show a number of ambulances that respond to the scene that has been turned off.

This story is developing.

. [TagsToTranslate] Terrorism