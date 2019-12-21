Man who allegedly stole gun at gunpoint in Brampton arrested after shooting himself in the leg: Police – Toronto

Loading...

Published on December 21, 2019 at 10:37 am

According to the Peel Regional Police, a man who allegedly stole a dog at gunpoint in Brampton on Friday night was arrested after shooting his leg in an attempt to escape.

Police said the police were called to Skylar Circle near Gore Road and Cottrelle Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of robbery.

Investigators said a man offered a nine-week-old puppy for sale online and agreed to meet with the suspect to sell the dog.

When they met, the man handed the puppy over. At this point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, refused to pay, and ran away.

At that time, the suspect shot himself in the leg and fell to the ground, the police said. He did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The puppy was meanwhile unharmed.

A 20-year-old man from Brampton has since been charged with robbery and firearms. He should appear in court on Saturday.

