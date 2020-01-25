Man Utd's transfers and debris on the field get worse every season, imagine what they will look like in another 7 years - The Sun

UNITED has many problems with the field.

But since it is January, all attention is focused on the transfer market and players who have not yet signed up.

Erling Haaland scored two more goals for Borussia Dortmund against KolnCredit: AP: Associated Press Manchester United did not raise enough money to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes Credit: Getty Images – Getty

They should have swallowed their pride long ago and landed Bruno Fernandes, because that is what top clubs do.

Sporting Lisbon wants £ 68 million for him and United is willing to pay £ 50m in total with £ 8.5m in add-ons, and the failed situation has left the Portuguese fuming.

Missing Erling Haaland – who scored two more goals for Dortmund last night – was bad enough, given his personal ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Add to this the mess in midfield.

Ander Herrera went to Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a free transfer, Marouane Fellaini left 12 months ago and at the start of this season Alexis Sanchez was loaned to Inter Milan, where he joined Romelu Lukaku, who was also allowed to leave United for the Italian team, for £ 72m.

Moreover, a miserable injury situation means that some of the remaining squad players have also missed the game.

Paul Pogba is absent during most of the campaign, Scott McTominay has sustained an injury on Boxing Day and is damaged in the knee straps.

Marcus Rashford, the most impressive player from United under Solskjær, is again a long-term absentee with a back injury.

The players added in the last three windows are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was desperately obliged at the back and Harry Maguire, who we thought would sharpen things up.

It leaves Dan James behind in the attacking third, a player who did well, but who should have signed only to play the role of impact substitute in his first year, instead of the regular Manchester United team.

And these are the facts.

It means that most fans are baffled as to why, when so many players left in midfield and forward positions, only one reinforcement was brought into James?

Solskjaer looked at BurnleyCredit during the defeat of Manchester United: Getty Images – Getty

Before Christmas, I was told that Solskjaer works closely with the recruitment team and has identified players.

The January window was also told that it was ‘difficult’ to close deals.

Fair enough, but it’s not impossible. If United wants a player, they must be able to grab him.

Remember that United signed players such as Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic in January, and Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez in recent years.

Impossible?

It is no excuse for the fact that Lukaku was allowed to leave the window late and was not replaced.

And the same can be said for the others.

The crime does not allow players to leave, but cannot replace them.

And when it happens several times in a short time, it seems that the club is trying to save money instead of spending it on much needed reinforcements.

It means that it has been left to the newest batch of youngsters to come in and close the gaps.

Greenwood and Williams have excelled, but it is unfair to expect them to come in and help take United back to where they should be.

There are a lot of things wrong in Old Trafford and the club is in crisis, believe that. But it looks like it is getting worse.

It feels like there is a stubbornness, maybe even arrogance, that United, because they are United, encounters some luck and eventually gets it right.

Well, here’s another fact, because unfortunately it has been seven years since Sir Alex Ferguson left, and it gets worse every year.

If the owners don’t leave, Ed Woodward has to hire someone to help with recruitment and football, otherwise I fear I will think what will happen in the next seven years.

Manchester United and Mr Ed Woodward, your time to trade is now.

Man United job of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is safe, even if Red Devils completely miss out on the European spot