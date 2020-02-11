Man Utd wants to be safe in Old Trafford after asking for rail seating before the end of the season – The Sun.

MANCHESTER UNITED wants to have a secure stand in Old Trafford – and that could take place before the end of the season.

The Daily Mail report says the club has contacted its local authority to request permission to add 1,500 seats in the northeast quadrant of the site.

Man Utd is committed to helping Old Trafford stand firm and wants to test it before the end of the season. Credit: PA: Empics Sport

United believes that the seats that allow people to stand against a barrier improve the safety of viewers in areas where fans are standing regularly anyway.

The club is waiting for a response from the Safety Advisory Group or whether the move will be successful or not.

If it goes quickly, the mail adds that a test could take place this season.

United launched a consultation in September and officially submitted the application in December.

A recent change to the Stadium Safety Guide allows clubs to now install seats with safety barriers on their premises.

A Sports Grounds Safety Authority report found that obstacles in facilities such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wolfshaus Molineux reduce the risk of spectator collapse.

In the meantime, United confirmed its decision to cut the allocation for both legs of the last month in the Carabao Cup semi-final against City to 3,000 because their neighbors treated them “unfairly”.

The club described the city’s decision to reduce the allocation for previous games at Etihad as “wrong”.

United is the only team whose on-site visit is rated “at high risk of disruption”.

The Red Devils have now promised that they will try to provide full allocations in the future.

