Man Utd Stars are concerned about growing influence and “basic sessions” by coach Kieran McKenna – The Sun.

The MANCHESTER UNITED players are reportedly concerned about the growing influence of coach Kieran McKenna and his “basic exercises”.

The 33-year-old is Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s first team coach at Old Trafford, and there is supposedly a “proposal he makes” in Carrington.

1

Manchester United players are reportedly concerned about the growing influence of Ole Gunnar Solskjär’s first coach, Kieran McKennaCredit: Getty

Now the Daily Mirror claims that “some of the overseas players believe that it has an increasing impact on the grass.”

And they further state that they believe that “coaching in general can be too simple and very British”.

It is believed that Solskjaer relies heavily on his trusted lieutenant and values ​​him highly.

However, the Mirror claims that “some of the foreign players believe that English speakers are preferred”.

It is not the first time that McKenna has made the headlines due to training.

Already in October it was reported that many high-ranking stars had lost confidence in the attacking coach because the results continued to stagnate.

The North American is relatively inexperienced in the Spurs lineup despite almost a decade after a chronic hip injury ended his playing career prematurely.

MAN UTD NEWS LIVE: Learn everything about the Red Devils

United signed him on in 2016 and he quickly rose from under 18 to join Jose Mourinho’s workforce.

Solskjær’s arrival led to a greater emphasis on youth, and it was planned that McKenna would appear as one of the main assistants of the Norwegian, who knew the asterisks coming through.

And while his presence has reportedly helped Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong settle here, the more experienced professionals seem less impressed.

You have to take a major financial blow if the Champions League fails to appear again next year and the sponsors withdraw cash