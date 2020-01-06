Man Utd - Man City: television, live stream, time, forecast

Loading...

Manchester United face rivals Manchester City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford.

United can look back on a rich history in the competition with five victories, which can be seen in 2017 at the latest.

However, it’s the city that has dominated the tournament in recent years, having won the League Cup four times in the last six seasons – a total of six in its history.

Both teams will build their strongest line-up and fight for supremacy, despite United leading a serious injury list led by elusive Paul Pogba.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Man Utd – Man City on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Man City?

Man Utd – Man City starts on 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020,

How to watch Man Utd – Man City on TV and live stream

You can follow the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30 p.m.

Sky customers can add Premier League and Football channels to their offer for just £ 18 a month or the full sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the game on NOW TV. You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99, or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

United loves nothing more than a big, confident step forward before shooting herself in the foot and scurrying backwards.

They were really sad about Arsenal, but injuries could force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to set up a similar XI – Nemanja Matic and everyone else.

City promotes a relentless victory mentality at home trophies and will have a solid start in this duel.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Man City