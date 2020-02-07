Man Utd is ready to land Lionel Messi in an unbelievable free transfer as the legend’s dispute about the Abidal interview gets pissed off – The Sun.

MANCHESTER UNITED is reportedly one of several clubs interested in shocking Lionel Messi.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to be unsettled after a catch-up and social media dispute on the training grounds in the Nou Camp and will be eliminated free of charge at the end of the season.

4

Messi is reportedly frustrated at BarcelonaCredit: Getty Images – Getty

4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could work sensationally with Messi next seasonCredit: Reuters

A reunion with Pep Guardiola in Manchester City has been discussed, but the incumbent Premier League champion doesn’t expect him to leave Nou Camp.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United started the 32-year-old superstar.

The highly respected Italian sports newspaper says the Red Devils are one of five clubs that have the financial resources to make a deal for the striker.

In addition to United, local rivals Man City, Paris Saint-Germain – where he was able to reunite with his former team-mate Neymar – and Inter Milan are also named.

Juventus is the last club to mention where fans can dream of a dream couple between Messi and great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s chase in Barcelona has come to an end after a fight with the club’s sports director, Eric Abidal.

It goes without saying that the Argentine was disappointed by the general criticism of his former teammate about the team in Ernesto Valverde’s last club week.

MAN UTD NEWS LIVE: Learn everything about the Red Devils

He used the social media to answer and wrote: “Those responsible for the sporting orientation should also face up to their responsibility and above all make their own decisions.

“When you talk about players, you should give names, otherwise you spoil the names of everyone and nurture rumors that are not true.”

The Barcelona chiefs decided to fire Valverde last month, even though the team was at the top of the LaLiga table.

And since successor Quique Setien took office, the Catalan giants have been in second place behind Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi fought with snubs before the game in Barcelona and then had a frosty exchange with Gerard Pique before the meeting in Valencia

4

4

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner met United in the Champions League Credit: AP: Associated Press last season

Messi’s contract at the Nou camp has 18 months left, which brings him an incredible £ 1 million a week, but the deal includes a sensational clause that allows him to leave NOTHING in summer.

Coupled with its public Barca lineup, this has alarmed top clubs across Europe.

So far, however, it is very unlikely that Messi will actually leave the Nou camp.

And despite his apparent dissatisfaction, Messi still delivered in a typical way this season – scoring 19 goals and putting on 12 more in 24 games for his teammates.