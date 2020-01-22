Man Utd goal Bruno Fernandes sniffs sporty fans, pushes a camera and quarrels with police officer amid transfer of stalemate - The Sun

BRUNO FERNANDES was red last night at the end of the Sporting clash – but it had nothing to do with Manchester United.

The transfer goal of Old Trafford seemed furious towards the end of the 2-1 defeat of his current party at Braga.

1

Fernandes also argued with a cop

Fernandes sniffed fans away as he left the field, seemed to be arguing with a policeman, and pushed a camera as he walked through the tunnel.

This was all in stark contrast to the kissing gesture he made to Sporting fans two weeks ago.

Then his move to United looked anything but.

Great doubts now remain after the two parties hit a wall about bonus payments, the amount due in advance and an “unusual” clause in his contract that Old Trafford transfer heads do not want to pay.

It all seemed to come to a head last night after Sporting’s defeat in the Taca da Liga semi-final.

Ugly scenes marred the end of the game after the 90th minute winner of Paulinho.

Three players were eliminated – including two for Sporting – and that seemed to knock over 25-year-old midfielder Fernandes.

However, according to reports, United is hopeful that they can reach a £ 55 million deal for the star by the end of the week.

It is thought that Sporting has reached a compromise on the amount due in advance versus what comes in bonuses.

United was previously thought to be angry with super agent Jorge Mendes, who wanted to participate despite the fact that he did not represent Fernandes.

The switch from Bruno Fernandes to Man United comes closer as Sporting and the English club meet at the first bid in the middle