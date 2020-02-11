Man Utd boss Ed Woodward defends the transfer record as he tries to build bridges with frustrated fans – The Sun.

ED WOODWARD tried to bridge the frustrated Manchester United fans by defending the club’s transfer record.

The Red Devils deputy chairman spoke to fans at a fan forum on January 31.

Ed Woodward turned to fans in a forum on January 31 to build bridges between the club and fans. Credit: AFP or licensor

And he took the opportunity – just a few days after a group of supporters attacked his Cheshire property with torches and firecrackers – to alleviate the anger directed at him and the club.

Woodward pointed to the recent signings at Old Trafford – Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James – as success stories, as well as the fact that United is still in the race in the FA Cup, the Europa League and London around the top four.

However, he realized that although a lot of work had been done on and off the square, the club recognized that “they are not yet where we want to be”.

Woodward said: “Bruno Fernandes’ signing this week and the return of key players after an injury will give Ole and the squad a boost as we head into the second half of the season.

“We’re still competitive in the Europa League, FA Cup and Champions League qualifiers, so there’s still a lot to play.”

“However, as the club and the board of directors, we recognize that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overriding priority of everyone in the club to prepare ourselves again for the regular challenges for Premier League and Champions League titles.”

“Even if the progress is not always smooth, everyone in the entire club strives to contribute to achieving these goals.

“Significant efforts have already been made – and investments made – to strengthen the academy. We are pleased with the progress that has been made behind the scenes to ensure that we have the right players, the right infrastructure and the right culture to persist long-term success.

“Similarly, our recruitment process has been extensively processed, with significant investments in scouting, data and analysis. The recruitment department works with Ole and his trainers on a clear plan and philosophy.

“We focus on bringing a combination of experience and the best young players with the potential for further development and to merge graduates of our academy with high quality acquisitions.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analyzing and selecting players over the course of a season with a view to the following summer transfer window. We see this summer as an important opportunity as part of the remodeling.

“We were consistently of the opinion that – since January is not the best time for player availability – we would only buy in January if there were players that we had already selected for the summer, and we were pleased that this strategy was implemented when Bruno Fernandes signed this week.

“Bruno Fernandes and the players we brought with us last summer are proof that our process is the right one.

“There has been no lack of investment in players in recent years. Over £ 200m has been spent since Ole Manager was launched. Our goal is to ensure that we continue to achieve consistent recruitment quality.”

“Outside of the field, it is important to know that the commercial elements of the club are designed to ensure that we have a self-sustaining model that supports investment on the player side.

“In the meantime, we’re continually looking for ways to improve the gaming experience of fans, from £ 11m investment to redesigning facilities for disabled fans in Old Trafford, improving safety, engaging fan groups in the stadium atmosphere or a possible attempt to sit on the rails or ongoing reviews of match day catering and beverage delivery. “

