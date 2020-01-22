Man Utd ace Tahith Chong wanted in transfer struggle between Juventus and Inter Milan with 20-year-old talks about movement - The Sun

INTER MILAN and Juventus are fighting for Manchester United star Tahith Chong, according to reports in Italy.

And it seems that Antonio Conte’s side could prevail in the race for the 20-year-old winger, says Tutto Mercato.

They claim that the leaders of Inter Transfer have already met the people of the player a few times.

That put the club in “pole position” to land Chong – just days after Ashley Young’s movement was confirmed to the side.

But the report adds that Chong is “very interested” in Juventus, where of course he could stand in line with the former United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chong is without contract in the summer and is struggling to agree new conditions at Old Trafford.

Barcelona would also be interested in the Dutch star who started his career at Feyenoord.

Chong has played seven games this season for the first team of United.

He often plays for the club’s reserves, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s willingness to play the youngsters.

SunSport told you earlier this month that Chong would offer £ 35,000 a week to Juve.

A move to Maurizio Sarri’s side would cost them £ 2 million – a relative cut for a young, promising player.

However, it is understood that the Red Devils did not persuade him to stay and sign a new five-year deal.

Solskjaer has already had private conversations with Chong about his future, but he is still undecided.

