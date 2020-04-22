Man Uses Oil Barriers Instead Of Rollers For Off-Roader Use And Doesn’t Work The Plan

Trucks Yes trucks are good!

Jalopnik has always been a website that applauds – and participates in – car idiocy. So, it will be almost irresponsible not to share this video from the Russian channel Garage 54 YouTube, as it shows the legendary off-roader military, the UAZ 469, driving on wheels made of oil drums. It’s all incredibly useless.

The Garage 54 team uses square tubes to reinforce the oil drums before putting them in UAZ, since the submerged metal sheet – particularly in that cylindrical shape – doesn’t stop until the weight of the Russian heavy 4×4.

Next, realizing that the slippery outer surface of the cylinder isn’t likely to take traction on a road, much less snow, the Garage 54 automotive “experimenters” turned on a small angle of iron to act as a paddle.

It doesn’t work either.

The UAZ at close range. The tiny, iron-angled plates are not cut in the snow very deep, and stretch enough, allowing the smooth surface of the metal barrel to make contact with the ground to make very little to help grip it.

All in all it’s a whole lot of fun, and Hotel Vlad knows it. “This has been a tremendous success,” he says. “I mean, we failed miserably.”

Vlad never ceases to amaze me with his ability to have fun doing things that make very little sense, and that require a lot of time to input for a lot of reward. I hope it never stops.

I also hope God doesn’t destroy that UAZ, because it’s really an incredible machine. I had a chance to get close and personal with him for a year when I visited Ho Chi Minh City back in January. Look at the body-to-frame, dual-axle solid off-roader:

It’s incredibly old-fashioned, with leaf springs all the way through, a two-tier system of four wheels (in-out, high-low) instead of a single lever that handles two-wheel drive / four-wheel high / low range. In addition the front axle has a “closed item” design with belted roulette pads instead of ball joints (like an old Jeep Willys – see No. 19 below).

Motor 1 goes a little deeper into the details, writing in its story about the famous Russian off-roaders:

Introduced in 1971, the 469 was manufactured in Russia, Germany (2003 – 2007 as the Baijah Automobile), Cuba, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Ukraine, and even in the United States (1997 – 2005). In fact, UAZ (Ulyanovsky Avtomobilny Zavod) still offers a modernized version of the model to customers, called Hunter.

Technical details:

In the east, the offroader featured a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with 71 horsepower (56 kilowatts), mated to a 4-speed manual transmission and a permanent track. The unit was known to run on gasoline with an octane rating of 72.

The Hunter, launched in 2010, offers an optimized 2.7-liter engine with 128 hp (94 kW) and 148 pound-meters (201 newton meters) of torque at 2,500 rpm. The four-speed transmission has been replaced by a new five-speed gearbox. There is also a 2.2-liter diesel unit with 114 hp (84 kW) and better fuel efficiency.

The style, simplicity, and most importantly a good seating position for seven passengers makes me a big fan. Although he can’t stand on the snow when he has barrels of oil boiled to his hubs.

