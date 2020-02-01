Man uses coffee to free 3 kittens whose tails were frozen on the ground

ALBERTA, Canada – Three kittens were in serious danger until the quick thinking of Kendall Diwisch – and a cup of coffee – saved their lives.

Diwisch was in the right place at the right time. He was driving down a side road near one of his wells in Alberta, Canada, when he noticed a trio of kittens on the road.

Looking closer, he realized that their tails were frozen on the ground. He hurried back to his truck, grabbed his coffee mug and used the warm brew to free the cats.

“Poor things were frozen in the ice, so they had to be there all night,” he said in the Facebook post on Wednesday.

“All three little crooks went to their new home today where they are together instead of divorcing them,” Diwisch said. “Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to appreciate them very much.”

A nearby animal shelter – Cause for Critters in Drayton Valley, Alberta – said the community comes together at moments like this.

“We are grateful for people who do that for animals,” Caanda told Amanda Robinson, CNN, for Critters shelter manager Amanda Robinson. “We had more people coming in recently.”

And three of those visitors were the kittens. In a Facebook message, the shelter thanked Diwisch for rescuing the cats and to a local family for adopting.

