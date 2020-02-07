Man suspected of 4th DUI in 10 years after I-25 rollover

Jordan Farley (thanks to the police from Casper)

CASPER, Wyo – Police say a man was arrested and recommended for a fourth charge for drunk driving, in a ten-year period, following a road accident on I-25.

Jordan Ryan Farley, 29 years old, was arrested on the night of February 2, after an investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Farley was detained in prison on the basis of recommended indictments of public intoxication, driving under the influence – driving forwards in ten years, driving under suspension, reckless driving, destruction of property and giving false accident information.

Troopers say they responded to mile mark 185 of northern I-25, just after 9:00 PM, Feb. 2, for a reported crash between two vehicles, with one of the vehicles turned over.

Troopers say they have arrived to find major damage to two vehicles, with the driver of a vehicle being checked by rescue workers in an ambulance. The driver of the other vehicle is said to have left the area on foot.

A sworn statement in the case says law enforcement witnesses said the other driver had appeared stunned and smelled of alcohol.

During an investigation, Troopers said that contact was made with the owner of the empty vehicle and they said they had been in a hotel in Casper all night. They told the researchers that the vehicle was borrowed from Farley.

The statement says Troopers discovered that Farley had been arrested by Casper police on a recommended indictment of public intoxication, near North Elk Street in Casper.

Farley would have been found on the porch of a house on North Elk Street. Police officer says the suspect seemed very drunk.

Troopers spoke to Farley at the Natrona County detention center. He denied that he had been involved in an accident and told officers he had used the vehicle to go to the bar and then to a friend’s house.

It has been noted by WHP officials that Farley “had injuries consistent with a crash.”

The extra costs were recommended while Farley was in custody in the Natrona County detention center.

All those who are cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in a court of law. The costs can be changed after official deposits from the office of the district attorney of Natrona.

