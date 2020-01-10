Man suggests Disney fan by inserting them into Sleeping Beauty

Loading...

We have seen some clever suggestions on the internet, but this is one of the best – especially if you happen to be a Disney fan.

Filmmaker Lee Loechler decided to best pose the question to his girlfriend Sthuthi David by inserting both of them into their favorite Disney’s Sleeping Beauty film. As you will see in the video, Loechler, with the help of illustrator Kayla Coombs, was able to replace Aurora and Prince Phillip with comic representations of himself and his future bride, and the results in a theater show what it seems to be just another screening of the animated classic , In fact, the audience was full of plants and Loechler filmed the whole thing.

Loechler wrote on Instagram that it took six months to complete the entire project and that “the only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely amazed was knowing that we will ever live happily ever after.” “He even added a little” Disney Magic “with the way he revealed the ring. Check out the whole thing here:

Very, very impressive – maybe also frankly impressive. The next time someone wants to make a suggestion to a Disney fan, they first have to learn how to be an animator. Thank you very much, Lee.

