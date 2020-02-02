Man shot dead by police in London after several people were stabbed in “terror-related incident”

A man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, South London, in a terrorist-related incident, the London Metropolitan Police said on Sunday. “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared terrorist-related,” said the Met shortly after 3 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET). Police said it didn’t believe there were other suspects and added that the scene has been completely curtailed. Gabriel Vigo, a 24-year-old security officer at Heathrow who lives in the area, told CNN that he heard a few shots. From the window of his flat he saw three bodies on the floor. “The road was quickly closed and there was a body next to Boots with something that looked like a device tied to him,” he told CNN. “It was square in shape but it looked like it was stuck to his shirt.” Another eyewitness, Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told the British press association that the man has a “machete and silver looks” The London Ambulance Service said it was called on site shortly before 2 p.m. working closely with the other emergency services and treating a number of patients on the spot, “a service spokesperson told CNN. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was aware of the situation and had contact with the Metropolitan Police and local representatives. “Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed,” tweeted Khan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services that responded to the Streatham incident. “My thoughts are with the wounded and all those affected,” he tweeted. Videos shared on social media showed a number of ambulances and police cars on the spot. Local resident Dan Smith, who was on site, told CNN that he saw an ambulance helicopter landing on Tooting Common outside of his apartment. “On the High Road there was a huge police presence and a wave of ambulances / paramedics arrived. Armed police behind the cordon and everyone was told to go back,” he told CNN in a message. Street Street Road is a busy shopping street. The police have instructed people to stay away. The road remained closed even after the police said the incident was closed. The incident comes just two months after the police shot a man at London Bridge in central London after an attack in which two people died and three others were injured. .

