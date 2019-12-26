Man seriously injured after filming in downtown Toronto Christmas night – Toronto

Loading...

Published on December 26, 2019 at 11:21 am

Updated December 26, 2019 at 11:26 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

TORONTO – Toronto police are investigating a Christmas day shootout that seriously injured a man in Regent Park.

The police tweeted that officers were on hand near Sackville Street and Dundas Street East, east of Parliament Street, around 11:00 p.m. Local time.

Officers were called into the area after several shots were reportedly fired and people fled the area.

The police state that there is no description of a suspect and no further details are available.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Dundas St E & Sackville St

– Heard reports of multiple shots

– officers o / s

– Reports from people fleeing the area

– No suspicious description at this time

– will update # GO2484713

^ al

– Police operations in Toronto (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2019

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Crime (t) Sackville Street and Dundas Street East (t) Sackville Street and Dundas Street East Shooting (t) Toronto Crime (t) Toronto Gun Violence (t) Toronto Shooting (t) Toronto Shooting (t) Crime