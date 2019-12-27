Man rushed to Brampton Shooting – Toronto to the trauma center

Loading...

Published on December 27, 2019

Updated December 27, 2019

Peel Regional Police says a man was seriously injured Thursday night after a shootout in Brampton.

Police said officers were called to the Rivermont Road and Financial Drive areas near Highway 407 and Mississauga Road at 10:25 p.m.

A man with serious injuries was found in the area and taken to a trauma center, officials said.

A police spokesman told Global News that it is unclear whether the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

In an update released just before 1 a.m., the police said the victim remained in hospital in serious condition.

No suspicious information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or crime stopper anonymously.

