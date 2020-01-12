Man rides massive 350 pound grouper off Florida coast

A massive grouper was caught off the southwest coast of Florida. The 350-pound grouper in Warsaw was caught on December 29 in 600 feet of water, published on the FW Facebook page of officials Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The fish is 50 years old, which would make it the oldest sample taken for the aging program. FWC said that samples of fish like that caught, which are this size and this age, are rare. is the only grouper with 10 backbones, like everyone else has 11. FWC officials have stated that although the fish has been caught, they do not recommend targeting Warsaw groupers because the status of the population in the gulf is unknown. Catfish

A massive grouper has been caught off the southwest coast of Florida.

The 350-pound Warsaw grouper was caught on December 29 in 600 feet of water, officials of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on the FWC Facebook page.

The commission said biologists estimated the fish to be 50 years old, which would make it the oldest sample taken for the aging program.

FWC stated that samples of fish like the one caught, which are this size and this age, are rare.

The Warsaw grouper is the only grouper with 10 backbones, like all the others.

FWC officials have stated that although the fish have been caught, they do not recommend targeting Warsaw groupers because the status of the population in the Gulf is unknown.

