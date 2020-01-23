Man rescued by stranger after falling through ice trying to save dog

BOUNTIFUL – A man fell through the ice on Bountiful Pond when he tried to save his dog from the freezing water.

“We had an individual who was here with his dog, and the dog fled into the pond to hunt some ducks and got stuck on the ice,” said Davis Davis metro fire chief, Jeff Bassett. “So the individual came out trying to save his dog and fell through the ice, and had to be saved.”

Another person saw or heard the man fall and called for help, and was able to lift the man halfway out of the water.

“A passerby called and helped get him out,” said Bassett. “Then our crews arrived and helped the passer-by to get him out. It was a fairly quick rescue. “

Bassett said rescuers had trouble convincing the dog to accompany them, but the man’s wife said he was eventually lured into the ambulance with her husband, who sustained minor injuries.