Man relives grief over wife's death after burglar stole his ashes

Loading...

A New Mexico man says a piece of him is missing after someone broke into his house and stole his wife’s ashes. Tony Trezza said his Tuesday started normally with a trip to the grocery store, but it quickly took a bad turn. “I went to the store and I was home in about an hour and a half,” said Trezza. But when he got home, he knew something was wrong. The front door was open and the screen door and the front door were also open. “I walked into the house and thought it was my daughter-in-law Sherrie,” he said. He quickly learned that someone had broken into his house. He quickly called his daughter-in-law and when she came, they took a tour of the house. His pistol, shotgun, wedding ring and his wife’s ashes were all gone. His 66-year-old wife, June, died last January. He recovered his ashes in November. “Obviously, when they left, they just took the whole file. They didn’t know his ashes were there,” said Trezza. He said he had changed and replaced all the locks, but something that can never be replaced is his wife. “There is not much I can say to the person who did this, not much I can say. I am very dissatisfied with what he did,” said Trezza. Trezza’s family did not have pictures of the ballot box, but they do have a similar box. The only difference is the color. The box they are looking for is a wood color.

A man from New Mexico says that a piece of him disappeared after someone broke into his home and stole his wife’s ashes.

Tony Trezza said his Tuesday started normally with a trip to the grocery store, but it quickly took a worse turn.

“I went to the store and I was home in about an hour and a half,” said Trezza.

But when he got home, he knew something was wrong. The front door was open and the screen door and the front door were also open.

“I entered the house and thought it was my daughter-in-law Sherrie,” he said.

He said he quickly learned that someone had broken into his home. He quickly called his daughter-in-law and when she came, they went around the house.

His pistol, shotgun, wedding ring and his wife’s ashes were all missing. His 66-year-old wife, June, died last January. He had his ashes in November.

“Obviously, when they left, they just took the whole file. They didn’t know his ashes were there,” said Trezza.

He said that he had changed and replaced all the locks, but that his wife could never replace them.

“I can’t say much to the person who did this, not much I can say. I am very dissatisfied with what he did,” said Trezza.

Trezza’s family had no photos of the ballot box, but they do have a similar box. The only difference is the color.

The box they are looking for is a wood color.

.