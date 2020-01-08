Loading...

Tommy Mecher stops to refuel in Wisconsin on a trip from Chicago to Bessemer, Michigan this past weekend. Mecher did not have a snowmobile trailer and did not want to pay for additional fuel to tow a trailer during the trip. (Photo: Tommy Mecher)

In what could have been the most Wisconsin thing to appear on Facebook last week, photos and videos of someone crossing the state with a snowmobile strapped to the roof of a car created quite a stir.

It turns out that it was an Illinois guy who was too cheap to get a trailer and pay the extra gas to tow his snowmobile north.

“I only burned $ 10 more in gas on a 430-mile trip,” said Tommy Mecher, an apprentice electrician from Chicago. “I put it on the roof in Lemont, Illinois, where the snowmobile was, and drove it to Bessemer, Michigan.”

Snowmobile enthusiasts will tell you that this is not the cheapest hobby.

There is the expensive machine, helmet and cold weather clothing, the cost of getting to a place with enough snow and the cost of a roaring weekend on the groomed trails. But Mecher bought the 1990 Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile a few weeks ago, made some minor repairs to keep it running, and left for his father’s house in Bessemer last Friday.

He didn’t have a snowmobile trailer, but admitted in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon that he probably wouldn’t have used it anyway.

Tommy Mecher didn’t have a trailer and wanted to save gas, so he put his 1990 Polaris snowmobile on his Chevy Malibu for the trip from Chicago to Bessemer, Michigan, last week. (Photo: Tommy Mecher)

“Just for me and a snowmobile, I thought it was a superior way to do it,” said Mecher.

Among the comments on a Facebook page for snowmobile enthusiasts:

“That’s hilarious!”

“Someone who obviously doesn’t have a boyfriend with a trailer.”

“If there is a will, there is a way. I would be proud to help him unload it!”

“Drive, go?”

Tommy Mecher drove from Chicago to Bessemer, Michigan on January 3 with his 1990 Polaris snowmobile over his 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, creating much discussion on a Facebook page for snowmobile enthusiasts. (Photo: Tommy Mecher)

Several people intervened in places where he was seen, ranging from Oak Creek to Allenton to Lomira.

It took about an hour to load it onto the roof of its 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, using an old blue Ford tractor with a bucket. He modified the end of the snowmobile to prevent the trail of the machine from collapsing in the roof or breaking the rear window.

Tommy Mecher, an apprentice electrician from Chicago, saved gas by placing his snowmobile on top of his 2005 Chevrolet Malibu instead of towing it on a trailer. He thinks he burned only $ 10 more in gas last week from Chicago to Bessemer, Michigan. (Photo: Tommy Mecher)

Mecher made a plank support to shift the weight of the snowmobile on the sides of the roof, away from the middle. He secured his sled with several straps that he buckled through the open rear doors before tightening them and closing the doors.

“I even asked a friend to get on the snowmobile and try to tip it over and it didn’t move at all,” said Mecher. “I could have had an accident and this snowmobile did not come off.”

Mecher noticed that he had received quite a few looks from his fellow motorists. When he stopped, he received questions about the legality of transporting a snowmobile over a car.

“But a lot of the cops saw him and they didn’t say anything. I saw a cop at a gas station and he said,” I don’t see anything illegal about it, “said Mecher .

When he arrived at Bessemer, it only took nine minutes to remove the snowmobile from its high perch with a front loader and a strap.

Tommy Mecher didn’t have a snowmobile trailer to transport his 1990 Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile from Chicago to Bessemer, Michigan last weekend, so he loaded it on top of his 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. about an hour with a tractor to put the snowmobile over his car and about 10 minutes to remove it using a front loader. (Photo: Tommy Mecher)

Mecher has been snowmobiling for six years, enjoying the feeling of freedom and speed, and traveling through magnificent woods and snowy trails. He likes to ride his snowmobile on the upper peninsula of Michigan, where the lake-effect snow of Lake Superior creates a lot of snow.

He spent the whole day Saturday and Sunday and part of the snowmobile Monday before returning to Chicago to return to work. Mecher didn’t get any strange looks when he returned – he left his snowmobile in Michigan.

