Man pulls 3 men to safety after car accident in pond

Nebraska photographer Terry Ingram spent his Saturday afternoon taking pictures of eagles when a white car drove past him. “The car came right in front of me,” he said. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, three men were traveling north on a road in the Bellevue area when the driver lost control while crossing the railroad tracks. “They hit the fire hydrant.” , and I don’t think they even touched the ground, “said Ingram.” They were already in the air. “The car broke through frozen water. Immediately, Ingram knew the men needed help “I got out of the car and called 911,” said Ingram. “I looked down and they were knocked over.” He ran quickly into the icy water. “I panicked when I heard the guy’s voice, “Get me out, it’s full of water,” said Ingram. “Once I opened the door, the water started to come in and it was coming out. Just seeing these bodies there, I thought they were gone.” Ingram alone pulled the three men from the car. Two of them were taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries. Later that day, Ingram saw a post in a Bellevue community Facebook group from one of the mothers. “She said, ‘To the gentleman who saved my son, thank you’ ‘”. He said. Ingram said he would now look back at the photos taken that day and be thankful that the time was right. “God puts people in places for a reason. I think he told me that my camera is dead, go up there and wait,” he said. Ingram said he hoped to meet the three men to see how they were doing. MPs said two of the men were 19 years old. The age of the third man is unknown. The driver’s sister told him that KETV’s brother is being watched for hypothermia. She said her entire family was grateful to Ingram. They call him their hero.

