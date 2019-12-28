Man makes canes for veterans using hundreds of donated Christmas trees

Loading...

A man in Texas is designing canes for veterans, and is asking him to donate his Christmas tree to help him do it.

The US Army veteran UU. Jamie Willis started Canes for Veterans Central Texas in 2016 when he realized that he was not the only veteran who needed a cane that was safe, resilient "and not just ugly."

After serving in the Army for eight years, Willis remained a 100% disabled veteran completely unable to work.

"I do this not to stay at home all day feeling sorry for myself," Willis told CNN. "All this is for kindness. I do everything from my pocket and donations."

When the staff that the Department of Veterans Affairs gave him had no style, he collapsed and was not what he considered reliable, Willis turned to a Florida organization called Veterans Free Canes that was delivering 500 canes.

After he was told they had no more canes, Oscar Morris, the man behind the organization, taught Willis how to make his own.

"When I sat down successfully and made my first cane, I asked if I could fork it and start Cane for Veterans in central Texas and he said he would love to do that," said Willis.

Since then, the 50-year-old man has manufactured and delivered more than 200 canes to veterans living all over the world.

The man behind the canes

Morris, the 54-year-old American army veteran behind the original idea, said Willis was the fifth veteran he knows to start his own branch of Veterans Free Canes.

"It would be a blessing to spread the word for more veterans to do this," Morris said. "Each of these veterans was on my original 500 list in 2015. It was the act of kindness and a piece of wood that was his inspiration."

This is the second year that Willis requests donations of trees, but says he has been overwhelmed with support this year.

"It has been a torrent of donations this year, more than I ever thought I would get," Willis told CNN. "Home Depot flooded me with trees, they sent me 400 and the rest of the community will give me about 100 more trees."

Each tree is equivalent to approximately one cane, which takes Willis a whole day to make, package and send to the veteran who will use it. While he sometimes asks them to cover the shipment, Willis covers all the costs of his own pockets, as well as donations, and pays for the shipment if the veteran cannot afford it.

"One day, take a cane and walk with him," Morris said. "You will feel broken because others will see you as broken. We make our canes so veterans look & # 39; great & # 39; while we honor their service."

For those who cannot donate trees without branches, Willis always welcomes other donations, especially sandpaper and tools.

