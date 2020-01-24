Man Life Escape From Head-On Collision; arrested for meth conspiracy

Michael Wayne Barney (courtesy of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation through the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office)

CASPER, Wyo. – A man flown from a head-on collision on a Wyoming Highway was arrested after leaving the hospital and charged with a suspected drug conspiracy.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents report that 40-year-old Michael Wayne Barney was arrested on January 23, 2020 after he was released from the Wyoming Medical Center.

During a first appearance on Friday, Barney was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, a crime. Individuals found guilty of conspiracy to supply methamphetamine face up to 20 years imprisonment, no more than $ 25,000 fine, or both.

An affidavit filed by Wyoming DCI states that agents were contacted on January 23, 2020, and were notified that Barney was traveling south on Wyoming Highway 287 and head-on with another vehicle. The agents identified Barney as part of an ongoing DCI investigation that started in fall 2019.

Wyoming Highway Patrol officials informed the DCI agents that Barney allegedly threw a bag of suspected marijuana out of himself while he was being loaded into a Life Flight helicopter.

Soldiers also reported having found items of utensils in Barney’s vehicle. including digital scales, syringes and packaging. It has also been reported that approximately 40 grams of suspicious methamphetamine and an unknown amount of marijuana have been found.

On arrival in Casper, Wyoming Medical Center, medical personnel informed law enforcement officials that Barney had approximately $ 2,500 in cash with him.

Agents with DCI cite several whistleblowers, as well as online communications obtained through a warrant, in their belief that Barney was a source of methamphetamine in Natrona County.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.