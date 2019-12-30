Man leads the rescue of the puppy trapped in a 40-foot deep pit

Loading...

A dog was rescued from a well after a man heard his barking from afar. Zachary Pike, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, says he was looking at the camera of a game he had on familiar land, and when he passed by the well on Friday afternoon, the dog apparently heard the leaves creak under his feet. above to see how the puppy was rescued. The dog began to bark and Pike knew he had to help. "I started looking for help trying to get it out," Pike said. "I called a friend and his wife to come to help. Before emergency services arrived, we tried to fish the dog with a no luck loop." Pike posted a plea for help on Facebook around 1 pm. Comments began to arrive. "Pass a rope with a sliding knot and see if you can put it in some way," one person wrote. "Get that dog out, Zach!" said Terri Hull. "Someone said to try to call a good company because they had to use things," Lauren Sites recommended. Some community members offered to help. "I volunteer with Surry Animal Rescue and I have contacted my cousin. (Abseiling)," commented Teresa Leiva. At 2:19 pm, Pike published some promising news for the dog. "There are people on the way," Pike wrote. "Animal control is on its way and (they are) contacting others to help too. Thank you for all the help." As the hours increased, more and more people began to follow Pike's post. Another update from Pike arrived at 2:45 pm: "I will inform everyone when the dog has been rescued." And at 4:26 pm, Pike said followers of the dog was rescued, thanks to several organizations in Surry County. "Unfortunately I hadn't been there in several days. I just wish I had checked it before," Pike said. "My friends and his wife helped me up the hole after the dog was rescued," said Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton, who said the well was about 40 feet deep. Shelton said that after the rescue, Animal Control officers took the dog to a veterinarian to make sure he was not injured. "It was a fairly long fall in the hole. It seemed fine, but I don't know how long he had been there. You can tell he had been without food or drink for quite some time," Shelton said. He said the well is located in the Westfield area along the Painted Fox Trail. The rescue brought a swirl of emotions. "I felt pretty good about it. I have three children and they love their dog. Hopefully the dog returns to a loving family," Pike said one day after the rescue.

