Man killed on train in Tosa killed family in 1987

Keith Kalota, who killed his wife and children in 1987, testified on his own behalf at a 1998 hearing to determine whether he should be released from the Mendota Mental Health Institute. Right, Judge David Hansher. (Photo: Jim Gehrz)

Keith Kalota appears to have excised or controlled the demons that led him to kill his wife and two small children in 1987. Convicted not guilty of mental illness, he spent 16 years in a state mental hospital before convincing a judge that he was good enough to return to the community.

But on Tuesday evening, something pushed Kalota on the way to an oncoming train to Wauwatosa. The 61-year-old man was killed instantly.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office on Thursday officially called his death suicide.

Keith Kalota at a 2003 court hearing regarding his request to release a public psychiatric hospital where he was committed after killing his wife and children in 1987. (Photo: William J. Lizdas)

Kalota’s death shocked people at the Open Door Cafe in St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in downtown Milwaukee, where he worked for at least eight years as a volunteer manager. The Ministry of Coffee provides free hot lunches and bags, hygiene kits and other awareness-raising activities for the needy.

“He was loved there,” said Jerry Topczewski, spokesperson for the Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

“Somehow he found his way to the cathedral, first as a volunteer, but he did it so well, he received an allowance to coordinate the other volunteers. the day-to-day guy. “

Topczewski said he met Kalota about two years ago when Topczewski started volunteering at the cafe. He did not know the story of Kalota. “I just assumed,” Here’s a loyal man, probably retired, who does a good job. »»

But he said that other ward officials were aware of the Kalota case.

According to the medical examiner’s report, the train operators said that Kalota walked out in front of the train near North 72nd and West State streets around 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, he turned his back on the approaching locomotive and put his arms “like an airplane”.

The Canadian Pacific Railway engineer sounded the horn and applied the brake, but was unable to stop the train of 196 cars at 34 mph.

Among the objects found at the scene was the Kalota GPS ankle bracelet.

On January 19, 1987, Kalota’s wife, Debra, 29, and the couple’s children, Constance, 4, and Jacob, 2, were found huddled together in the Milwaukee family home. Each had been stabbed more than 20 times.

Keith Kalota in 1987 (Photo: Sentinel Journal files)

Kalota told the police that God had ordered him to end the suffering of his family.

After her release from the Mendota Mental Health Institute in 2003, Kalota’s parole was briefly revoked in 2010 when he was charged with slapping a woman, pulling her hair and showing a knife.

A new exit plan for Kalota was approved in March 2011.

In 2014, Kalota was placed in a panel of potential jurors in a case of illegal possession of weapons. When lawyers asked if someone had ever been convicted of a crime, Kalota asked if they had been found not guilty because of mental illness or anomaly.

Neighbors were “shocked”

Several neighbors of Kalota, who lived in a building in Wauwatosa, said they were “shocked” when they learned of the death of his family.

Dave Derald said that Kalota never told him about the murder or anyone in the building. Derald said he heard about the crime when it first happened in the 1980s, but he had no idea that Kalota was involved in any way.

Another neighbor next door said that Kalota was “the nicest man on the planet.” Nor did she know that Kalota had murdered her family.

The two said that Kalota seemed more lonely when her mother died in July 2019.

“I know it was difficult for him, but he never really talked about it,” said Kalota’s neighbor Laurie. She refused to provide her last name.

Laurie said he kept a regular daily routine.

“He was always so methodical, on his schedule, he never did anything outside of his very strict routine,” she said.

She said that Kalota never showed a “thrill or a push” from anything from its dark past.

When learning about Kalota’s story, she said that Kalota “made a difference here for us”.

How to get help

If you are in an emotional crisis or supporting someone in crisis, consider contacting a helpline:

National lifeline for suicide prevention: (800) 273-8255

Text line of the national crisis: send “Hopeline” to 741-741

Milwaukee County Resident Mobile Treatment Team: (414) 257-7621

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

