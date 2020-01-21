Man is confronted with murder after a deadly attack on the parking lot of Calgary

The Calgary police have accused a man of a second-degree murder in connection with a death in a parking lot in the northeast last summer.

On July 18, 2019, the police were flagged by a passerby who helped a man in medical need in a parking lot in a Safeway store in the 3500 block of 32nd Ave. N.E.

Officers offered medical help to the man, whose injuries were the result of a severe assault.

Darrin Thomas Amond, 40, was taken to the hospital where his condition deteriorated.

He died 11 days after the attack.

On Tuesday, city police announced that they had accused Jeremy Whincup, 26, of Amond’s death.

The police said at the time that video surveillance images helped with their investigation.

Whincup will appear its next lawsuit on January 31.

Amond himself was convicted of manslaughter and served five years in prison for the mistreatment of Marcus Deveaux on February 8, 2010.

In an agreed statement of facts, Amond and an accomplice attacked Deveaux after demanding a cigarette from him.

