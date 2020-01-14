Man is charged after colliding with Cheyenne residential buildings

Courtesy of Cheyenne Police Dept.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A Cheyenne man was led on Sunday morning, January 13, 2020, after an accident on the northeast side of Cheyenne in the early morning hours for careless and reckless traffic.

According to a quote, Austin Riekens was arrested after the 2005 pickup truck was hit in three apartments on 5400th block on Carter Road.

The damage to the residential buildings is said to cost thousands of dollars.

The quote says that the police observed signs of impairment during the Standard Field Sobriety Test they performed on Riekens and that he admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash.

The quote adds that Riekens has been suspected of not being able to drive safely.

Driving Under the Influence is described as an offense for the first time in ten years. A person found guilty of a 1st DUI could face a possible prison sentence of up to 6 months, a fine of up to $ 750, or both.

Rieken’s bond was set at $ 3,000.

All of the named people are considered innocent until convicted in court. The fees may change after official filings with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.