Man injured in Millcreek shootout

MILLCREEK – A 65-year-old man was shot and injured on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man was shot in the arm in the 2000 east area of ​​Sierra Ridge Court, according to unified police. The alleged shooter is 86 years old, police said.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital after a neighbor found him on the street. He should survive.

The shooting appears to be the result of an ongoing family conflict, police said as the two were linked.

The shooter had not been taken into custody at 6 p.m. and was barricaded in a house, police said.

After the alleged shooter barricaded himself, four more shots were heard from inside the house, police said. The lights of the house had flickered since the gunfire, which led the police to believe that the man was still alive.

Members of the SWAT team go to the scene of a shooting at 2086 Sierra Ridge Court in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The neighbors are waiting to be allowed to go home after a shooting at 2086 Sierra Ridge Court in Salt Lake City on Thursday January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Unified police officers guard the scene of a shooting at 2086 Sierra Ridge Court in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Unified police and firefighters patrol the scene of a shooting at 2086 Sierra Ridge Court in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Laura Seitz, Deseret News