Man injured by flying ice problems plea: clean up your car completely

Martin Burger of Cobden suffered face cracks after a piece of ice flew from a car that flew in the opposite direction on Highway 17 west of Renfrew on January 16, 2020. The piece of ice shattered the glass and opened a hole in the windshield. Burger asks the public to spend a few more minutes removing ice from their vehicles.

jpg

Martin Burger’s face was severely cut and bruised after a flying lump of ice was thrown through his windshield on Thursday.

Citizen does not want sympathy. He just wants people to spend an extra five minutes to completely remove the ice from their cars before they drive off.

“It’s something simple that can help other people get hurt,” he said.

Burger and his son Clark, 16, left at about 6:40 pm from Arnprior on Highway 17 to their home in Cobden. on Thursday. Burger, 47, is often on the road and travels between Cobden and his job as a clinical manager at the Pembroke Regional Hospital or to Arnprior and Ottawa, where Clark takes vocal lessons.

On Thursday, Burger and his son were already west of Renfrew on a section of the highway that is two lanes wide. Burger, who drives his Honda Pilot, has just passed Storyland Road. There were no vehicles at the time, but there was a series of vehicles running in their direction.

jpg

The piece of ice flew from one of the oncoming cars. Burger saw it fly to his windshield and heard the impact. He saw the windshield shatter, but did not expect the ice to come straight through the glass and hit him in the face.

“I’ve seen ice coming from cars. But I never expected this to happen if it hit the windshield. I never thought it would come through.”

Burger knew he was bleeding. “I felt it fall off my face. I don’t know how I did it, but I managed to pull the car safely off the road. “

Clark called 911 and paramedics brought Burger to the hospital in Renfrew. He needed eight stitches on his forehead and four on the eyelid of his right eye. His eye was injured – the impact affected ocular pressure and his pupil is still dilated, but it is expected that he will recover completely.

jpg

Burger spoke to the police, but could not describe the vehicle because it was too dark.

On the same day Burger was hit with a flying piece of ice, the windshield of an OC Transpo bus was shattered after a piece of ice flew off a car on Highway 417 at the Metcalfe exit at around 4.25 pm. The bus driver sustained minor injuries. The car did not stop.

Earlier in the week, Barrie OPP reported two incidents of flying ice and shattered windscreens. One incident sent the driver to the hospital.

Ontario provincial police have argued: “Clean your vehicle.”

Burger puts forward the same plea. “I had to say something. I just want to prevent accidents. “

According to the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, a driver must have a clear view and be fined $ 100 if the windshield is blocked by snow or ice.

In a tweet earlier this week, Ottawa OPP reported about 30 calls for damage caused by flying ice from other vehicles and warned that charges could be brought.

“Remove ALL ice and snow to keep everyone safe,” said the tweet. “Offensive drivers can be taxed for having an unsafe vehicle.”

In 2014, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski submitted a bill from a private individual to amend the Highway Traffic Act to prohibit driving on a highway with a dangerous accumulation of snow or ice. But the bill did not make the first reading after an election was mentioned. The amendment would have created fines of up to $ 500 for private passenger vehicles and up to $ 1,000 for commercial vehicles.

jpg

Burger is thinking about what could have happened. Clark has his G1 license. Burger had considered asking his son to partially take the wheel of the trip back to Cobden for the accident. “I think things would be as much different as I had,” he said.

He points out that the hole in his windshield is somewhat heart-shaped.

“I think someone was watching over us.”

