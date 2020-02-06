Man indicted in multiple burglary cases at the University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – A suspected serial burglar who, according to police, invaded buildings and stole property on the University of Utah campus, now faces a long list of criminal charges.

Several allegation documents say investigators have linked Brendan Douglas Cook, 39, to a series of burglaries and thefts on campus in January. In one case, Cook took three laptops, a headset and two controllers, according to charging documents.

But in several cases, Cook just entered a building and left cigarette butts and other trash behind, and even signed notes with his name claiming he was looking for someone, the indictment.

In another incident, a woman worked at her campus office on a Sunday afternoon when she heard someone “sniffing”. She found Cook sitting in the faculty lounge with a bottle of water, an iPad and discovered that he had used the microwave, according to the cost. Cook left the building before the police arrived. But officers who checked the iPad said they had found an account under the Cook name.

Cook was sued in five separate cases in the 3rd district court on Thursday. That comes on top of the two cases that were brought against him on Monday. In all seven cases, Cook is confronted with a total of seven counts of burglary and one count of theft, third-degree crimes, criminal calamity and theft, class B crimes.

In addition, Cook was accused on January 24 in Weber County 2nd Court of theft for receiving stolen goods and unlawful acquisition of a bank card, both third-degree crimes.

Cook was also convicted for possession of drugs in December; theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, theft and distribution of medicines in April in four separate cases, according to court records.