Man found hidden in trash can after ransacking home, stealing guns, police say

Loading...

A man suspected of ransacking a home and stealing firearms was found hidden in a trash can, according to Douglas police. On Monday, Douglas police received a call from a resident of Forrest Street telling them that they had discovered that her house had been stolen while she was at work. Police determined that the entrance was made through a second-story porch at the back of the house and that the intruder had used a ladder to access it. Police said the house was ransacked and that numerous items, including firearms, had been taken away. a van in the area earlier in the afternoon, police said. Sutton police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle near the breach on Torrey Road. The Sutton and Douglas police officers found a blue van. As officers approached the van, a man ran into the woods, police said. Uxbridge K-9 Bear police followed a man through the woods to a collection of garbage cans. Man was hiding inside one of the ferries, police said. John D. Boguzi, 35, of Leominster, was charged with breaking and entering during the day for a crime, of malicious destruction property over $ 1,200 and theft from a building. awaiting dangerous hearing when indicted at Uxbridge District Court.

A man suspected of ransacking a home and stealing firearms was found hidden in a trash can, according to Douglas police.

At around 6:00 p.m. Monday, Douglas police received a call from a resident of Forrest Street telling them that they had discovered that her house had been stolen while she was at work. Police determined that the entrance was through a second floor porch at the rear of the house and that the intruder had used a ladder to access it.

Police said the home was ransacked and that many items, including firearms, were taken away.

Neighbors reported seeing a blue pickup truck in the area earlier in the afternoon, police said.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Sutton police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle near the breach on Torrey Road. The Sutton and Douglas police officers found a blue van.

As the police approached the van, a man ran into the woods, police said. Uxbridge K-9 Bear police followed a man through the woods to a collection of garbage cans. The man was hiding in one of the bins, police said.

John D. Boguzi, 35, of Leominster, was charged with break and enter during the day for a crime, malicious destruction of property over $ 1,200 and theft from a building.

He was detained pending a dangerous hearing when he was charged in the Uxbridge District Court.

.