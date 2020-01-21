Man flees to the bank from the police. Recommended for multiple loads

(File photo; Trevor T. Trujillo, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police say a suspect was arrested after hitting a bench in downtown Casper shortly after Tuesday afternoon.

At the moment, there are few details, but Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd says that on January 21, 2020, around 12:26 p.m., a wanted male near the corner of East 1st Street and South Durbin in Casper Suspect was reported.

Upon arrival, the police reported that the suspect had fled the police and entered a nearby bank where he was detained.

Ladd says the suspect is being recommended for improper detention, possession of marijuana, police officer harm, arrest warrants, and “several other drug accusations”.

Further details were not immediately available.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.