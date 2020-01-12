Man filmed boys in locker rooms at sporting event in Chelmsford, officials say

Man filmed boys in locker room at sporting event in Chelmsford HS, officials say

Man arrested on Saturday night for filming boys in the locker room at a sports event at Chelmsford High School, WCVB officials confirmed. has not yet been identified. According to the Merrimack Valley conference website, Chelmsford was hosting a anti-Billerica Memorial High School event.

Officials say the man is in police custody but has not yet been identified.

No further details on the incident have been provided by the authorities.

A man was arrested at a sporting event at Chelmsford High School today. @ChelmsfordPD will have a press conference TONIGHT at 8 p.m. at the police station. A press release is forthcoming.

– John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) January 11, 2020

