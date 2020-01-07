Man faces murder charges in girlfriend's death in September

Loading...

A Tewksbury man with a long criminal record will be in court on Tuesday to face murder charges related to the death of his girlfriend in September. Jennifer Kalicki, 39, of Tewksbury, was found dead on September 15. Investigators said she suffered “significant injuries consistent with physical assault”. Her boyfriend, Eric Griffin, 40, was originally arrested that day for assault and battery on a household member or family member. Police said at the time that Kalicki sent a message to Griffin’s sister asking for help, saying that he “opened the door” and “nailed it to the ground, choking me, throwing me to the ground, “according to court documents. Griffin admitted that the pair argued, but said that Kalicki was the assailant and that it caused injuries to his body, not to him, according to court documents. Subsequently, the matter was referred to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined that the cause of Kalicki’s death was blunt trauma. “Examination revealed that Mrs Kalicki had suffered injuries to the body and neck and a blunt head trauma which had resulted in fatal brain bleeding,” said a statement from Middlesex District Attorney’s office Marian Ryan . Griffin, who has held without bail, will face charges of first degree murder, strangulation and domestic assault and battery. He also faces charges of witness intimidation and assault and assault and battery following another incident in March which was discovered by Ryan during the inquest into the death from Kalicki. The March case was initially dismissed after Kalicki claimed his Fifth Amendment privilege. “In the investigation which followed into this case, additional evidence was gathered, reflecting an escalation in the defendant’s violence against Ms. Kalicki and further revealed that the defendant would have convinced the victim to argue his privilege before the March trial. “said the statement from Ryan. Investigators said Griffin was the subject of two restraining orders, a domestic violence case involving the victim was closed last week and an open possession for distribution of a Class B drug case in Florida.

A Tewksbury man with a long criminal record will be in court on Tuesday to face murder charges related to the death of his girlfriend in September.

Jennifer Kalicki, 39, of Tewksbury, was found dead on September 15. Investigators said she suffered “serious injuries resulting from physical assault”.

Her boyfriend, Eric Griffin, 40, was originally arrested that day for assault and battery on a household member or family member.

Police said at the time that Kalicki had sent a message to Griffin’s sister asking for help, saying that he “opened the door” and “trapped her, choking me, throwing me on the ground “, according to court documents.

Griffin admitted the couple had an argument, but said that Kalicki was the attacker and that she had injured her body, not him, according to court documents.

Subsequently, the matter was referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined that the cause of Kalicki’s death was blunt trauma.

“The examination revealed that Ms. Kalicki had suffered injuries to the body and neck and a blunt head trauma which resulted in fatal brain bleeding,” said a statement from Middlesex district attorney Marian’s office. .

Griffin, who is being held without bail, will be charged with first degree murder, strangulation and bodily harm. He also faces charges of witness intimidation and assault and assault and battery following another incident in March which was discovered by Ryan during the inquest into the death from Kalicki.

The March case was initially dismissed after Kalicki claimed his Fifth Amendment privilege.

“In the investigation which followed into this case, additional evidence was gathered, reflecting an escalation in the defendant’s violence against Ms. Kalicki and further revealed that the defendant would have convinced the victim to argue his privilege before the March trial. “said the statement from Ryan.

Investigators said Griffin had already received two restraining orders, a domestic violence case involving the victim was closed last week and an open possession case to distribute a Class B drug case in Florida.

Authorities said he was released from prison about a week before Kalicki’s death.

.