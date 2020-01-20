Man, dog rescued from Sterling pond after falling through the ice

Man and dog are safe after being rescued from an icy pond in Sterling, officials said firefighters responded to North Cove Road late Sunday morning after learning that a dog had fallen through the ice onto East Waushacum Pond. , firefighters were notified that the owner of the dog had attempted to rescue his pet, Max, with a canoe. But the canoe overturned, sending the man into icy water about 75 feet from shore. Daniel Kloczkowski, who witnessed the event from his bridge, called 911 and got into action. a lifeline – and I tried to throw it at them, but I couldn’t reach them, ”said Kloczkowski. “I am grateful that everything went well.” Jim Emerton, Sterling firefighter and paramedic who was part of the rescue effort, said that the ice was very thin and that first responders had to use specialized equipment to bring the The man and his dog at The Man had made their way out of the water and onto the ice by the time the rescue team arrived, which probably saved his life. “It got out of the water and lay flat on the ice, so it distributed its weight,” said Emerton. Once the firefighters brought the man to safety, they turned their attention to Max. “The dog was distressed, fairly vocal,” said Emerton. “For all of us on the ground, it was hard to hear this at the same time.” The firefighters were able to reach Max, put him in a scarf and safely bring it to shore. It is estimated that Max and his owner spent at least half an hour in the water. Toronto Fire Department paramedics assessed the man at the scene, and he refused treatment or ambulance transportation. Stérling Animal Control Officers assessed the dog at the scene and determined that it was hypothermic but otherwise unharmed. dog trapped in water, firefighters recommend to witnesses call them before attempting a rescue.

A man and his dog are safe after being rescued from an icy Sterling pond.

Authorities said firefighters responded to North Cove Road on Sunday morning after learning that a dog had fallen through the ice on East Waushacum Pond.

While en route, firefighters were alerted that the owner of the dog had attempted to rescue his pet, Max, with a canoe. But the boat had overturned, sending the man into the icy water about 75 feet from shore.

Daniel Kloczkowski, who witnessed the event from his bridge, called 911 and got into action.

“I went there and grabbed some ropes – ski ropes with a lifeline – and tried to throw them out, but I couldn’t reach them,” said Kloczkowski. “I am grateful that everything went well.”

Jim Emerton, a Sterling firefighter and paramedic who was part of the rescue effort, said the ice was very thin and first responders had to use specialized equipment to keep the man and his dog safe.

The man was out of the water and on the ice by the time the rescue team arrived, which probably saved his life.

“He got out of the water and lay flat on the ice, so he distributed his weight,” said Emerton.

Once the firefighters brought the man to safety, they turned their attention to Max.

“The dog was in some distress, quite vocal,” said Emerton. “For all of us ashore, it was difficult to hear this at the same time.”

The firefighters were able to reach Max, put him in a sling and bring him safely to the ground.

It is estimated that Max and his owner spent at least half an hour in the water.

Sterling paramedics from the Sterling Fire Department assessed the man at the scene and refused treatment or transportation by ambulance.

Sterling Animal Control officers assessed the dog at the scene and determined that it was hypothermic but otherwise unharmed.

If someone spots a dog trapped in the water, firefighters recommend that witnesses call them before attempting a rescue.

.