Man, dog rescued after falling through the ice on Sterling pond

Man and dog recover after being rescued from frozen pond in Sterling, officials said firefighters responded to North Cove Road on Sunday morning after learning that a black Labrador retriever had fallen through the ice of East Waushacum Pond. en route, firefighters were alerted that the dog’s owner had attempted to rescue his pet with a canoe, but the canoe had overturned, sending the man into the icy water about 75 feet from shore. First responders first saved the owner and were then able to bring the dog to safety. The rescue operation lasted about 15 minutes, officials said. Paramedics from the Stuttgart Fire Department assessed the man at the scene, and he refused treatment or transportation by ambulance. Stérling animals assessed the dog at the scene and determined that it was hypothermic, but otherwise Clinton firefighters and Sterling police officers assisted Sterling’s firefighters at the scene.

A man and his dog recover after being rescued from a frozen pond in Sterling.

Officials said firefighters responded to North Cove Road on Sunday evening after learning that a black Labrador retriever had fallen through the ice on East Waushacum Pond.

While en route, firefighters were alerted that the dog’s owner had attempted to rescue his pet with a canoe but that the canoe had overturned, sending the man into icy water at around 75 feet from the shore.

First responders first rescued the owner and were then able to secure the dog. The rescue operation lasted about 15 minutes, according to officials.

Sterling paramedics from the Sterling Fire Department assessed the man at the scene and refused treatment or transportation by ambulance.

Sterling Animal Control officers assessed the dog at the scene and determined that it was hypothermic but otherwise unharmed.

Clinton firefighters and Sterling police officers assisted Sterling firefighters at the scene.

.