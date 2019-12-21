Man dies after filming on Red Deer Walmart: RCMP

Loading...

A 69-year-old man died after a Walmart shootout in Red Deer, Alta, RCMP said in a press release on Friday evening.

Police said officials responded to South Red Deer Walmart at 6.47 p.m. and "found that shots were fired in the main entrance to the store."

RCMP did not report whether one or more suspects were arrested.

"Preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted and, as the incident revealed, there is no further danger to the general public," said RCMP.

Police said the man killed was the only victim of the attack.

"The area is included and it is no longer an active scene," said RCMP.

"The scene is barricaded when the members conduct the investigation."

The entire Walmart parking lot was closed to the public from 11 p.m. Local time.

Gabriel Potter said he was in the store when the shootout took place.

"They came with the P.A. and locked the store, ”he said. "They said that we couldn't get our cars and that they would organize buses.

Richeous Winthrop said he was leaving the store when he found out something had happened.

"We just got out of Walmart and a security guard pulled me aside," Winthrop said.

"He said … & # 39; Come back in. Don't look out the windows. & # 39;"

Potter said Walmart staff let customers use their phones and provided people with water while the ordeal was going on.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Red Deer's RCMP at 403-391-4034. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

The city of red deer tweeted on Friday night that people should avoid the area near a Wal-Mart in the south of the city because of an "incident".

