The Boston police said a man died after being found with gunshot wounds near a pizzeria in the Dorchester district of London. Officials were called around 6:30 pm. Friday for a report of a shooting in the area of ​​Columbia Road and Hancock Street, the area of ​​Dorchester known as Upham’s Corner. Upon arrival, the police said they were being led to 566 Columbia Road, where they found the victim. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The victim has not been identified by the police. The address where the police said they thought the man is the same as stated for Upham’s House, a local pizzeria. Video of the scene shows police tape and multiple evidence markers at the front door of the restaurant. The Boston police are investigating the shooting. Nothing is currently known about potential suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD investigators for murder cases at 617-343-4470. Those who want to give anonymous tips can do this by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line on 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME, which is 27463. Community members who need emotional support can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125 or by clicking on this link. The trauma team offers 24/7 free private support.

Boston police said a man died after being found with gunshot wounds near a pizzeria in the city’s Dorchester district.

Officers were called around 6:30 pm. Friday for a report of a shooting in the area of ​​Columbia Road and Hancock Street, the area of ​​Dorchester known as Upham’s Corner.

Upon arrival, the police said they were being led to 566 Columbia Road, where they found the victim. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The victim has not been identified by the police.

The address where the police said they thought the man is the same as stated for Upham’s House, a local pizzeria.

Video of the scene shows police tape and multiple evidence markers at the front door of the restaurant.

The Boston police are investigating the shooting. Nothing is currently known about potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD investigators at 617-343-4470. Those who want to give anonymous tips can do this by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line on 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME, which is 27463.

Community members who need emotional support can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125 or by clicking on this link. The trauma team offers 24/7 free private support.

.