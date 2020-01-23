Man dead after deadly collision near Innisfail

A man is dead after a semi-truck with trailers collided with a stopped tow truck at Innisfail.

At the end of Wednesday evening at around 11 p.m., the fatal crash occurred on Highway 2 south of Highway 42 north of Innisfail and about 130 kilometers north of Calgary. The tow truck was stopped and helped a handicapped vehicle and the driver was outside the truck, according to RCMP.

The semi-truck collided with the rear of the tow truck and caught fire. The 62-year-old Edmonton driver was unable to leave the vehicle and was declared dead on the spot. RCMP have not released their identity.

RCMP said the tow truck driver and the person they helped were not injured. The tow truck had major damage.

Innisfail and Blackfalds RCMP responded to the collision. Traffic was diverted on Thursday morning while investigators were on site. One lane is still closed, but RCMP expects it to be opened soon.

The cause of the collision is currently unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.

alsmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @alanna_smithh