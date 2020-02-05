Man convicted of rape released on medical conditional release

A convicted rapist from Massachusetts, whose decades-long claims of innocence have received the support of some high-profile supporters, was released on Wednesday on medical conditional release, a prison official confirmed. -year-old neighbor in Leominster the previous year, was released from the North Central Correctional Institute in Gardner, according to Cara Savelli, a spokeswoman for the State Department of Correction. She could not provide additional information. LaGuer, 56, has terminal liver cancer, his lawyers have said in legal files seeking compassionate release. Corrected Commissioner Carol Micci had denied his release, saying that he is still a threat to society. LaGuer’s lawyer asked a judge last month to reverse Micci’s decision. An email was left with LaGuer’s lawyer, Jeffrey Harris, looking for comment on his release. A person who picked up the phone at Harris’s office said he wasn’t available for comment. LaGuer has always said that he was wrongly convicted, alleged incorrect identification by the victim, contaminated evidence, poor legal representation during the trial and a jury affected by racism. Courts have repeatedly rejected LaGuer’s appeal, including the state’s highest court in 2007. Along the way, he drew some notable supporters, including late Boston University President John Silber, Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel and Deval Patrick, long before becoming Governor of Massachusetts and seeking the Democratic nomination for president. Patrick had written letters to the Parole Board and donated money for a DNA test on behalf of LaGuer. LaGuer had hoped that the 2002 test would prove his innocence, but it further linked him to the rape. At that time, Patrick distanced himself from LaGuer. Patrick’s support for LaGuer became a problem during his first run for governor in 2006, when his Republican opponent, former lieutenant Kerry Healey, said that Patrick’s support for LaGuer showed he was gentle against crime and insensitive to victims. The release of LaGuer comes with conditions according to the state Parole Board, including a curfew and electronic monitoring.

