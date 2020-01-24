Man cited for using fake skeleton to drive in HOV lane

from The Associated Press

Posted on Jan 24 2020 8:29 PM PST

This Thursday, January 23, 2020, a photo of the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows a dummy skeleton found after a traffic stop by a state trooper of a 62-year-old man for a violation of the HOV lane in Phoenix. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

PHOENIX – A 62-year-old man was quoted in Arizona this week after trying to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the HOV track.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper ran over the man on Thursday after he noticed he had placed a fake skeleton in the front passenger’s seat.

The skeleton sat upright, wearing a hat and tied to the front seat.

Department spokesperson Raul Garcia said that troopers quote about 7,000 HOV avenue offenders every year. A man was persuaded last April after driving the HOV track with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

