Man charged with theft, fraud against seniors in Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A man has been charged with a series of theft and fraud aimed at the elderly on the lower mainland.

Donald Robert Quinnell, 52, has been in custody since he was arrested by the Vancouver police in September for an unrelated order.

North Vancouver RCMP says he is now faced with nine charges for wallet and credit card thefts and 30 charges for fraud with stolen credit cards.

The police accuse Quinnell of approaching the elderly, pretending to have locked his keys in his car and then seizing the valuables of the seniors.

In a release, the North Vancouver police expressed their gratitude to the Vancouver police for their cooperation in the investigation.

“This is a great example of good communication, teamwork and collaboration between agencies,” said Cst. Goodmurphy from the West Vancouver police. “Serial criminals do not care about jurisdiction limits. For this reason we work closely with police forces throughout the mainland.”

With files from Lauren Boothby